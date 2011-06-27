  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.0/672.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height72.1 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length220.0 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Gray
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tan
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Lamp Black
  • Ocean Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Blue
  • Red Orange
  • Polar White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Linen White
