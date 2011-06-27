Estimated values
1996 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$1,589
|$1,830
|Clean
|$1,022
|$1,421
|$1,636
|Average
|$780
|$1,085
|$1,250
|Rough
|$539
|$749
|$863
Estimated values
1996 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$986
|$1,827
|$2,281
|Clean
|$882
|$1,634
|$2,040
|Average
|$674
|$1,248
|$1,557
|Rough
|$465
|$862
|$1,075
Estimated values
1996 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$842
|$1,502
|$1,857
|Clean
|$753
|$1,343
|$1,661
|Average
|$575
|$1,026
|$1,268
|Rough
|$397
|$708
|$876
Estimated values
1996 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,853
|$3,510
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,552
|$3,139
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,949
|$2,397
|Rough
|$771
|$1,345
|$1,655