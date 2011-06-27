  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity42.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle45.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room26.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity146 cu.ft.
Length220.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight4648 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload2152.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tan
  • Red Orange
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Green
