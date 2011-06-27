Estimated values
1992 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,308
|$1,655
|Clean
|$595
|$1,170
|$1,480
|Average
|$454
|$893
|$1,130
|Rough
|$314
|$617
|$781
Estimated values
1992 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,098
|$2,053
|$2,568
|Clean
|$982
|$1,836
|$2,297
|Average
|$750
|$1,402
|$1,754
|Rough
|$518
|$968
|$1,211
Estimated values
1992 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,230
|$1,478
|Clean
|$690
|$1,100
|$1,322
|Average
|$527
|$840
|$1,009
|Rough
|$364
|$580
|$697
Estimated values
1992 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,159
|$1,478
|Clean
|$507
|$1,036
|$1,322
|Average
|$387
|$791
|$1,009
|Rough
|$267
|$546
|$697