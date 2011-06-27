Used 1991 GMC Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
1991 GMC Suburban 1500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity167 cu.ft.
Length219.1 in.
Curb weight4450 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place104.4 cu.ft.
Height72.0 in.
Maximum payload2239.0 lbs.
Wheel base129.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Mesa Brown Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
