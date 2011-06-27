  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Suburban 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity167 cu.ft.
Length219.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place104.4 cu.ft.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload3532.0 lbs.
Wheel base129.5 in.
Width79.6 in.
