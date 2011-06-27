Used 1990 GMC Suburban 2500 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|37.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.9 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|167 cu.ft.
|Length
|219.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|104.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|72.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|3727.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|129.5 in.
|Width
|79.6 in.
