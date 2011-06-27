  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,670
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,670
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,670
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,670
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Front head room39.5 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Front track54.9 in.
Length206 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3112 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height62.9 in.
Maximum payload1488 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Flame Yellow
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,670
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,670
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
