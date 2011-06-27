  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,670
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252/324 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,670
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,670
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,670
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,670
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Front track57.2 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight4039 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1111 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track55.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Flame Yellow
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,670
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,670
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
