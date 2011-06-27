  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,538
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,538
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,538
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270/360 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,538
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,538
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,538
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,538
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,538
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,538
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,538
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,538
Front track54.4 in.
Length206 in.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height62.9 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,538
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,538
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,538
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,538
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles