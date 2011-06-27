  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,492
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,492
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)245.0/315.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,492
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,492
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,492
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,492
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,492
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,492
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Front track57.2 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight4039 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1111 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.8 in.
Rear track55.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,492
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,492
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,492
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
