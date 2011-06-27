  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,093
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,093
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,093
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,093
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,093
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,093
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,093
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,093
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,093
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,093
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,093
Front track54.5 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3198 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track54.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,093
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,093
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,093
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,093
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles