Used 2002 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,675
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)216/288 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight3761 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track55.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Flame Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P235/70R15 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
