  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 2001 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sonoma
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,335
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,335
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,335
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)234/306 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,335
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,335
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,335
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,335
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Rear head room39.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5740 lbs.
Curb weight3765 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1389 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,335
P205/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,335
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 2001 GMC Sonoma SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles