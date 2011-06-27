Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

What once was, California ruined Lar , 05/07/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my black beauty, SLS crew with 50 miles on it. I never had a moments problem with it, until I moved to California. The gas destroyed my engine. From 25 hwy/18.5 city to 14.5 hwy/12.5 city. In 9 months. The roads are so crappy they shook the speakers off their mounts and the asphalt ripped up my tires. They were pristine at 15,000 and needed replacing when I traded it in at 25,000 in 2006. It broke my heart to let it go but I couldn't afford whatever would happen next. Sparkplugs, EPA accessories, hoses, and belts were all replaced at 23,000, but the MPG didn't recover. WARNING!! Don't bring a midwest vehicle to California, sell it and buy one made for out here. Report Abuse

2001 GMC SONOMA Crew Cab Dave M. , 07/10/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Simply put, this is the best truck I have ever owned. It has all the bells and whistles, it rides like a luxury car and it is very ergonomic. The Vortec V-6 has ample power to tow a boat or small trailer and the on-the- fly 4 wheel drive is hard to beat. I reccomend this truck to anyone.

Great Truck. super sonoma , 05/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My experience with this vehicle has proved to be a very reliable one. i have not had one problem with it. GMC, keep up the good work. My Anti-locks have proved to be very reliable as well. If it is in your interest, add a dual exhaust like me for great performance and looks. Mine look great

:) Bart H , 05/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new for less than $10,000 and It has been great. I have used it for work and play. I have 40,000 miles on it now and it still makes me smile even when I make the payments! For the money I give it a 10! - Bye