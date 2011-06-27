  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight3610 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1540.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
