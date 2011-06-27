Used 2000 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1262.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
