Used 2000 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length206.6 in.
Curb weight3112 lbs.
Gross weight3040 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height62.9 in.
Maximum payload1489.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Beige
  • Graphite
