Used 1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.7 in.
Maximum payload1358.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
