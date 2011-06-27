Used 1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.0/380.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|43.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|205.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3753 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4650 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|63.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|900.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|122.9 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
