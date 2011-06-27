Used 1999 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3753 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
