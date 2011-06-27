  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG172317
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg20/26 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.380.0/494.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG172317
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l2.2 l4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.3 ft.38.9 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.3 in.206.6 in.206.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.2000 lbs.5500 lbs.
Curb weight3753 lbs.3090 lbs.3642 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.4200 lbs.4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.6.7 in.7.9 in.
Height63.4 in.62.9 in.64.4 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.1533.0 lbs.1531.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.117.9 in.117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colorsno
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Beige
  • Pewter
