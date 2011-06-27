Used 1999 GMC Sonoma Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Great ride for a truck
I was surprised how this truck handles in corners, I didn't expect that GM has some great things in their products. Well built and very reliable
99 Sonoma SLS 4.3, v6, 4x4, 3 door
After going through 3 cars that did not last as long as they should have, I got this truck last year. It had 200000kms on it, the motor sounded like new. The previous owner did not replace the faulty gas gauge which meant changing the fuel pump. I ran out of gas twice before I learned and had the fuel pump replaced (the faulty sending unit is part of the pump). Also the passenger seat would not recline, a mistake at the factory so I bought a parts truck ( 2000 Blazer ) and took the seat from it. I got the truck for $6000, safieted and etested, but so far I have had to replace the rear brake lines, and 3 calipers, gas tank, fuel pump, and rad, signal light switch.
I shouldn't want to replace it so much
At 46,000 miles I shouldn't have to replace it, but it has to go. Now that it's out of warranty it's shaping up to be a wallet drainer. The drivers door has come loose 2 times The 3rd door handle snapped off 3 times and it's out of warranty (100.00+ to fix.) The seat is broken. The GMC dealer would not fix, Funny the Chevy dealer says these are common problems and they would "extend" the warranty to fix if it were a Chevy s-10. I never thought there was a difference between the 2 I was wrong. It's probably the most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned but you can't even get fair wholesale for a trade.
ZR2 Rocks
Got this truck with 90,000 miles on it. I have the 4.3 Vortec V6. Has 165,xxx now and still running great. Only replaced fuel pump and idler arms. I love the ZR2 (high rider) off road package and 4x4--never get stuck. It handles great and looks sharp. Great for outdoor activities (hunting, camping, fishing) and general all-around use. Love this truck. Reliable. Solidly built. Decent gas mileage. Fun to drive.
My GMC
I just bought a 99 GMC Sonoma a little while ago and I love my truck so far no problems or major mechanical stuff so far. I have always loved trucks. How they handle, engine etc and having an american made truck is even better!!
