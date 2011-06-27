  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1998 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sonoma
Overview
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3028 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height63.2 in.
Maximum payload1171.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Standard Red
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 1998 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles