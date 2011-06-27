  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2983 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height62.1 in.
Maximum payload1546.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Medium Suede Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Fairway Green Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
