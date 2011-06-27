  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height63.7 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length205.0 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Olympic White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Light Gray
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Woodland Green
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Linen White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Medium Beige
