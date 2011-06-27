  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sonoma
Overview
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height62.1 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length205.0 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Standard Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Linen White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Black
  • Light Gray
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Sonoma SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles