Used 1996 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height62.2 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Length203.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Linen White
  • Victory Red
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Standard Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Gray Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
