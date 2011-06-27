  1. Home
1996 GMC Sonoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$664$1,115$1,357
Clean$593$997$1,213
Average$452$760$926
Rough$311$524$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$828$1,431$1,755
Clean$740$1,279$1,569
Average$564$976$1,198
Rough$388$672$827
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,032$1,418$1,626
Clean$923$1,268$1,454
Average$703$967$1,110
Rough$484$667$766
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$620$1,099$1,357
Clean$554$983$1,213
Average$422$750$926
Rough$291$517$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$729$1,261$1,548
Clean$651$1,127$1,384
Average$496$860$1,057
Rough$342$593$730
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$641$1,128$1,388
Clean$573$1,008$1,242
Average$437$769$948
Rough$301$530$654
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$914$1,491$1,800
Clean$817$1,333$1,610
Average$623$1,017$1,229
Rough$429$701$848
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$692$1,124$1,357
Clean$619$1,005$1,213
Average$472$767$926
Rough$325$528$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$928$1,543$1,872
Clean$829$1,379$1,674
Average$632$1,052$1,278
Rough$435$725$883
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$759$1,297$1,586
Clean$679$1,160$1,418
Average$517$885$1,083
Rough$356$610$748
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$709$1,304$1,623
Clean$634$1,166$1,452
Average$483$889$1,109
Rough$333$613$765
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$879$1,502$1,837
Clean$786$1,343$1,643
Average$599$1,024$1,254
Rough$412$706$866
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$900$1,518$1,850
Clean$804$1,357$1,654
Average$613$1,035$1,263
Rough$422$713$872
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$833$1,422$1,738
Clean$744$1,271$1,554
Average$567$970$1,187
Rough$390$668$819
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$724$1,195$1,449
Clean$647$1,069$1,296
Average$493$815$990
Rough$339$562$683
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$960$1,620$1,974
Clean$858$1,448$1,765
Average$654$1,105$1,348
Rough$450$761$931
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$585$1,087$1,357
Clean$523$971$1,213
Average$398$741$926
Rough$274$511$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$989$1,656$2,015
Clean$884$1,481$1,802
Average$674$1,129$1,376
Rough$464$778$950
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$605$1,106$1,376
Clean$541$989$1,230
Average$412$754$940
Rough$284$520$649
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$922$1,657$2,051
Clean$824$1,482$1,834
Average$628$1,130$1,400
Rough$432$779$967
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $971 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 1996 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 GMC Sonoma ranges from $274 to $1,357, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.