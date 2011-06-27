Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,115
|$1,357
|Clean
|$593
|$997
|$1,213
|Average
|$452
|$760
|$926
|Rough
|$311
|$524
|$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,431
|$1,755
|Clean
|$740
|$1,279
|$1,569
|Average
|$564
|$976
|$1,198
|Rough
|$388
|$672
|$827
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,032
|$1,418
|$1,626
|Clean
|$923
|$1,268
|$1,454
|Average
|$703
|$967
|$1,110
|Rough
|$484
|$667
|$766
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$620
|$1,099
|$1,357
|Clean
|$554
|$983
|$1,213
|Average
|$422
|$750
|$926
|Rough
|$291
|$517
|$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$729
|$1,261
|$1,548
|Clean
|$651
|$1,127
|$1,384
|Average
|$496
|$860
|$1,057
|Rough
|$342
|$593
|$730
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,128
|$1,388
|Clean
|$573
|$1,008
|$1,242
|Average
|$437
|$769
|$948
|Rough
|$301
|$530
|$654
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,491
|$1,800
|Clean
|$817
|$1,333
|$1,610
|Average
|$623
|$1,017
|$1,229
|Rough
|$429
|$701
|$848
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$692
|$1,124
|$1,357
|Clean
|$619
|$1,005
|$1,213
|Average
|$472
|$767
|$926
|Rough
|$325
|$528
|$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,543
|$1,872
|Clean
|$829
|$1,379
|$1,674
|Average
|$632
|$1,052
|$1,278
|Rough
|$435
|$725
|$883
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$759
|$1,297
|$1,586
|Clean
|$679
|$1,160
|$1,418
|Average
|$517
|$885
|$1,083
|Rough
|$356
|$610
|$748
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$709
|$1,304
|$1,623
|Clean
|$634
|$1,166
|$1,452
|Average
|$483
|$889
|$1,109
|Rough
|$333
|$613
|$765
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,502
|$1,837
|Clean
|$786
|$1,343
|$1,643
|Average
|$599
|$1,024
|$1,254
|Rough
|$412
|$706
|$866
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,518
|$1,850
|Clean
|$804
|$1,357
|$1,654
|Average
|$613
|$1,035
|$1,263
|Rough
|$422
|$713
|$872
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$833
|$1,422
|$1,738
|Clean
|$744
|$1,271
|$1,554
|Average
|$567
|$970
|$1,187
|Rough
|$390
|$668
|$819
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$724
|$1,195
|$1,449
|Clean
|$647
|$1,069
|$1,296
|Average
|$493
|$815
|$990
|Rough
|$339
|$562
|$683
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$960
|$1,620
|$1,974
|Clean
|$858
|$1,448
|$1,765
|Average
|$654
|$1,105
|$1,348
|Rough
|$450
|$761
|$931
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$585
|$1,087
|$1,357
|Clean
|$523
|$971
|$1,213
|Average
|$398
|$741
|$926
|Rough
|$274
|$511
|$640
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,656
|$2,015
|Clean
|$884
|$1,481
|$1,802
|Average
|$674
|$1,129
|$1,376
|Rough
|$464
|$778
|$950
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,106
|$1,376
|Clean
|$541
|$989
|$1,230
|Average
|$412
|$754
|$940
|Rough
|$284
|$520
|$649
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$922
|$1,657
|$2,051
|Clean
|$824
|$1,482
|$1,834
|Average
|$628
|$1,130
|$1,400
|Rough
|$432
|$779
|$967