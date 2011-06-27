  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height65.4 in.
Maximum payload1605.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • White
  • Black
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Gray Metallic
