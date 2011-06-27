  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1995 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sonoma
Overview
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3734 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload961.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Victory Red
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles