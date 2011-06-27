  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2946 lbs.
Gross weight4650 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.1 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Khaki
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
