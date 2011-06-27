  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2946 lbs.
Gross weight4200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height62.1 in.
Maximum payload1257.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Red
  • White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
