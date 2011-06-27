  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Sonoma SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Height61.3 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Length204.7 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight3554 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Khaki
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
