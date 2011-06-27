  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Sonoma SL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Height61.3 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length188.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Curb weight3449 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Dove Gray
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Black
