Used 1994 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG162222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG162222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Height61.3 in.59.6 in.59.6 in.
Wheel base117.9 in.117.9 in.122.9 in.
Length188.8 in.204.7 in.203.4 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Curb weight3449 lbs.3554 lbs.3668 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
