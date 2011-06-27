  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sonoma
  4. Used 1993 GMC Sonoma
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sonoma
Overview
See Sonoma Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height63.4 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length178.2 in.
Width64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dove Gray
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Khaki
  • Light French Blue Metallic
See Sonoma Inventory

Related Used 1993 GMC Sonoma Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles