Used 1992 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG221622
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg15/19 mpg20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/500.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.400.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG221622
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l4.3 l2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm105 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.178.2 in.178.2 in.
Gross weight4200 lbs.4650 lbs.4200 lbs.
Height61.3 in.63.4 in.61.3 in.
Maximum payload1563.0 lbs.1394.0 lbs.1563.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue
  • Midnight Black
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Teal
  • Apple Red
  • Frost White
  • Garnet
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal
  • Apple Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Garnet
  • Midnight Black
  • Light Blue
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Apple Red
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright Teal
  • Garnet
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Frost White
