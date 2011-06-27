  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Sonoma Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1240.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Seafoam Green
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Tangier Orange
