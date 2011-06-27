Used 1991 GMC Sonoma Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length178.2 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Height61.3 in.
Maximum payload1407.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pastel Blue
  • Seafoam Green
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Red
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
