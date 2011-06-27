  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra Classic 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm410 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l7.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm290 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono40.8 in.
Rear hip Roomnono59.8 in.
Rear leg roomnono37.9 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono64.9 in.
Measurements
Length213.1 in.213.1 in.231.9 in.
Gross weight10000 lbs.10000 lbs.9400 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.6.4 in.6.4 in.
Height73.4 in.73.4 in.no
Maximum payload4130.0 lbs.4130.0 lbs.3531.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.154.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
  • Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Neutral
  • Navy
  • Ruby
  • Ruby
  • Gray
  • Ruby
