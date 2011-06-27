  1. Home
Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload3158.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
  • Navy
