Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,827
|$5,038
|$6,159
|Clean
|$2,526
|$4,501
|$5,518
|Average
|$1,923
|$3,426
|$4,236
|Rough
|$1,320
|$2,352
|$2,955
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,792
|$3,062
|$3,706
|Clean
|$1,601
|$2,736
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,219
|$2,083
|$2,549
|Rough
|$836
|$1,430
|$1,778
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 C2500 SLT HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$3,159
|$3,780
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,822
|$3,386
|Average
|$1,312
|$2,148
|$2,600
|Rough
|$901
|$1,475
|$1,813
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$3,802
|$4,648
|Clean
|$1,906
|$3,396
|$4,164
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,586
|$3,197
|Rough
|$996
|$1,775
|$2,230
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,814
|$2,985
|$3,576
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,667
|$3,204
|Average
|$1,233
|$2,030
|$2,460
|Rough
|$847
|$1,394
|$1,716
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,519
|$3,037
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,251
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,714
|$2,089
|Rough
|$699
|$1,176
|$1,457
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$4,576
|$5,594
|Clean
|$2,295
|$4,088
|$5,012
|Average
|$1,747
|$3,112
|$3,848
|Rough
|$1,199
|$2,137
|$2,684
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$2,963
|$3,551
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,647
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,224
|$2,015
|$2,442
|Rough
|$840
|$1,384
|$1,703
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,764
|$3,380
|Clean
|$1,386
|$2,469
|$3,029
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,880
|$2,325
|Rough
|$724
|$1,291
|$1,622
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,770
|$2,977
|$3,589
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,660
|$3,215
|Average
|$1,204
|$2,025
|$2,469
|Rough
|$826
|$1,390
|$1,722
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,632
|$5,091
|$6,346
|Clean
|$2,351
|$4,549
|$5,686
|Average
|$1,790
|$3,463
|$4,365
|Rough
|$1,228
|$2,377
|$3,044
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$3,081
|$3,689
|Clean
|$1,678
|$2,753
|$3,305
|Average
|$1,277
|$2,096
|$2,538
|Rough
|$877
|$1,439
|$1,770
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,016
|$3,286
|$3,927
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,936
|$3,518
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,235
|$2,701
|Rough
|$941
|$1,534
|$1,884
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,718
|$4,842
|$5,921
|Clean
|$2,428
|$4,326
|$5,305
|Average
|$1,848
|$3,293
|$4,073
|Rough
|$1,269
|$2,261
|$2,841
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,526
|$4,500
|$5,503
|Clean
|$2,257
|$4,020
|$4,930
|Average
|$1,718
|$3,061
|$3,785
|Rough
|$1,179
|$2,101
|$2,640
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,216
|$3,420
|$4,024
|Clean
|$1,980
|$3,055
|$3,605
|Average
|$1,507
|$2,326
|$2,768
|Rough
|$1,034
|$1,597
|$1,930
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,732
|$4,868
|$5,952
|Clean
|$2,441
|$4,349
|$5,332
|Average
|$1,858
|$3,311
|$4,094
|Rough
|$1,275
|$2,273
|$2,855
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,557
|$3,080
|Clean
|$1,359
|$2,284
|$2,760
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,739
|$2,119
|Rough
|$710
|$1,194
|$1,478
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$980
|$1,345
|$1,526
|Clean
|$876
|$1,202
|$1,367
|Average
|$667
|$915
|$1,050
|Rough
|$457
|$628
|$732
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,480
|$4,419
|$5,404
|Clean
|$2,215
|$3,948
|$4,841
|Average
|$1,686
|$3,006
|$3,717
|Rough
|$1,158
|$2,063
|$2,592
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,324
|$1,989
|$2,323
|Clean
|$1,182
|$1,777
|$2,082
|Average
|$900
|$1,353
|$1,598
|Rough
|$618
|$929
|$1,115