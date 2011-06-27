  1. Home
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Value

Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,827$5,038$6,159
Clean$2,526$4,501$5,518
Average$1,923$3,426$4,236
Rough$1,320$2,352$2,955
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,792$3,062$3,706
Clean$1,601$2,736$3,320
Average$1,219$2,083$2,549
Rough$836$1,430$1,778
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 C2500 SLT HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,929$3,159$3,780
Clean$1,724$2,822$3,386
Average$1,312$2,148$2,600
Rough$901$1,475$1,813
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,134$3,802$4,648
Clean$1,906$3,396$4,164
Average$1,451$2,586$3,197
Rough$996$1,775$2,230
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,814$2,985$3,576
Clean$1,620$2,667$3,204
Average$1,233$2,030$2,460
Rough$847$1,394$1,716
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,519$3,037
Clean$1,339$2,251$2,721
Average$1,019$1,714$2,089
Rough$699$1,176$1,457
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,569$4,576$5,594
Clean$2,295$4,088$5,012
Average$1,747$3,112$3,848
Rough$1,199$2,137$2,684
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,799$2,963$3,551
Clean$1,608$2,647$3,181
Average$1,224$2,015$2,442
Rough$840$1,384$1,703
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,551$2,764$3,380
Clean$1,386$2,469$3,029
Average$1,055$1,880$2,325
Rough$724$1,291$1,622
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,770$2,977$3,589
Clean$1,581$2,660$3,215
Average$1,204$2,025$2,469
Rough$826$1,390$1,722
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,632$5,091$6,346
Clean$2,351$4,549$5,686
Average$1,790$3,463$4,365
Rough$1,228$2,377$3,044
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,878$3,081$3,689
Clean$1,678$2,753$3,305
Average$1,277$2,096$2,538
Rough$877$1,439$1,770
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,016$3,286$3,927
Clean$1,801$2,936$3,518
Average$1,371$2,235$2,701
Rough$941$1,534$1,884
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,718$4,842$5,921
Clean$2,428$4,326$5,305
Average$1,848$3,293$4,073
Rough$1,269$2,261$2,841
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,526$4,500$5,503
Clean$2,257$4,020$4,930
Average$1,718$3,061$3,785
Rough$1,179$2,101$2,640
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,216$3,420$4,024
Clean$1,980$3,055$3,605
Average$1,507$2,326$2,768
Rough$1,034$1,597$1,930
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,732$4,868$5,952
Clean$2,441$4,349$5,332
Average$1,858$3,311$4,094
Rough$1,275$2,273$2,855
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,522$2,557$3,080
Clean$1,359$2,284$2,760
Average$1,035$1,739$2,119
Rough$710$1,194$1,478
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$980$1,345$1,526
Clean$876$1,202$1,367
Average$667$915$1,050
Rough$457$628$732
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,480$4,419$5,404
Clean$2,215$3,948$4,841
Average$1,686$3,006$3,717
Rough$1,158$2,063$2,592
Estimated values
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,324$1,989$2,323
Clean$1,182$1,777$2,082
Average$900$1,353$1,598
Rough$618$929$1,115
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,777 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra Classic 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,777 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,182 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,777 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 ranges from $618 to $2,323, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.