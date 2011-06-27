Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 SLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.8 in.
Maximum payload2040.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Navy
  • Gray
  • Beige
See Sierra Classic 1500 Inventory

