  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra C3
  4. Used 2001 GMC Sierra C3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 GMC Sierra C3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sierra C3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,370
See Sierra C3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,370
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/13 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260/338 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,370
Torque370 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,370
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,370
separate rear audioyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,370
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,370
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,370
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,370
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,370
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,370
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Curb weight5013 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1787 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,370
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,370
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,370
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra C3 Inventory

Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra C3 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles