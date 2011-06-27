  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 3500HD
More about the 2022 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,950
Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Delete +$1,950
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
SiriusXM Radio +$100
Cruise Control +$225
OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capable +$175
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering +$100
All-Weather Floor Liner +$130
Upfitter Switch Kit +$150
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet +$225
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
vinylyes
Front head room43.1 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.1 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Black Assist Step +$440
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$110
Electric Rear-Window Defogger +$225
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$695
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$720
Front License Plate Kityes
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors +$50
Deep-Tinted Glass +$100
GMC MultiPro Tailgate +$445
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps +$695
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps +$55
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$240
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accents +$300
Pickup Bed Delete +-$1,155
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight6231 lbs.
Gross weight10750 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height80.9 in.
Length235.5 in.
Maximum payload4481 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.8 in.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Forest Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, vinyl
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest updates on new cars

Other models