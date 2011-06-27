2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Torque
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|53.9 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Delete
|+$1,310
|Convenience Package
|+$1,310
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|SiriusXM Radio
|+$100
|Cruise Control
|+$225
|OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capable
|+$175
|Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering
|+$100
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|+$230
|Upfitter Switch Kit
|+$150
|120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet
|+$225
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|vinyl
|yes
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Black Assist Step
|+$475
|Cargo Tie-Down Rings
|+$110
|Electric Rear-Window Defogger
|+$225
|GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights
|+$210
|6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps
|+$795
|Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrors
|+$720
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|Bed View Camera
|+$250
|Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors
|+$50
|Deep-Tinted Glass
|+$200
|GMC MultiPro Tailgate
|+$445
|LED Cargo Area Lighting
|+$125
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|+$795
|Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps
|+$55
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|+$545
|Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|+$240
|18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accents
|+$300
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|6689 lbs.
|Gross weight
|11100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.2 in.
|Height
|80.9 in.
|Length
|256.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|4373 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|14500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.9 in.
|Wheel base
|162.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
