2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Torque
|464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.6 l
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Delete
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|USB with external media control
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capable
|yes
|Upfitter Switch Kit
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|SiriusXM Radio
|yes
|120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Front head room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.9 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|LED Cargo Area Lighting
|yes
|Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps
|yes
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights
|yes
|Black Assist Step
|yes
|Deep-Tinted Glass
|yes
|GMC MultiPro Tailgate
|yes
|Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors
|yes
|Cargo Tie-Down Rings
|yes
|LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire
|yes
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accents
|yes
|Pickup Bed Delete
|yes
|Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrors
|yes
|Electric Rear-Window Defogger
|yes
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Length
|235.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|14500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6231 lbs.
|Gross weight
|10750 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.2 in.
|Height
|80.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|4481 lbs.
|Wheel base
|141.6 in.
|Width
|81.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|LT275/70R18 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,100
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
