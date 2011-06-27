  1. Home
2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,100
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,100
USB with external media controlyes
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,100
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,100
OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capableyes
Upfitter Switch Kityes
Cruise Controlyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outletyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Front head room43.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.9 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,100
LED Cargo Area Lightingyes
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lightsyes
Black Assist Stepyes
Deep-Tinted Glassyes
GMC MultiPro Tailgateyes
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrorsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Kityes
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accentsyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Length235.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Curb weight6231 lbs.
Gross weight10750 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height80.9 in.
Maximum payload4481 lbs.
Wheel base141.6 in.
Width81.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, vinyl
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,100
painted steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

