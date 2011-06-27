  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sierra 3500HD
More about the 2021 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,800
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali
View Offers
GMC.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle52.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,800
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$48,800
GMC Protection Packageyes
Preferred Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Packageyes
SLE Value Packageyes
SLE Convenience Packageyes
X31 Off-Road and Protection Packageyes
ProGrade Trailering Systemyes
X31 Off-Road Packageyes
Assist Step and Floor Liner Packageyes
Remote Start Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,800
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Upfitter Switch Kityes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Front head room43.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$48,800
LED Cargo Area Lightingyes
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Chromed 6" Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Standard Tailgateyes
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lightsyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Coveryes
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Silver Accentsyes
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrorsyes
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Tie-Down Ringsyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
MultiPro Audio System by Kickeryes
Bedside Storage Boxesyes
Bed View Camerayes
Auxiliary Trailer Camerayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Length250.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Curb weight6947 lbs.
Gross weight11350 lbs.
Ground clearance11.2 in.
Height80.9 in.
Maximum payload4365 lbs.
Wheel base158.9 in.
Width81.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,800
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars