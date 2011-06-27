  1. Home
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,200
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle53.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,200
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
Gooseneck Hitch Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,200
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,200
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
OnStaryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Color-Keyed Carpet w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,200
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Sierra Body-Color Accented Grilleyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
License Plate Kityes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Surround Grille w/Body-Color Insertsyes
Provision for Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body-Colored Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Rocker Guardyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Length248.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Curb weight6429 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height78.0 in.
Maximum payload4246 lbs.
Wheel base158.1 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Deep Mahogany Metallic
  • Mineral Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,200
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,200
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory

