Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,400
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,400
SLE Preferred Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
Gooseneck Hitch Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Essentials Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,400
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,400
AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD GMC Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Sierra Body-Color Accented Grilleyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
License Plate Kityes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Surround Grille w/Body-Color Insertsyes
Provision for Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tireyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
17" x 6.5" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
Bed Lineryes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14300 lbs.
Curb weight6322 lbs.
Gross weight13500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload7153 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Deep Mahogany Metallic
  • Mineral Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,400
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,400
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
